SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating counterfeit cash used at two separate Dollar Generals on the same day by the same suspect.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Wednesday troopers were informed that a fake $100 bill was used at a Dollar General store in Penn Township, Snyder County. Police say the suspect paid for items worth $11 with a counterfeit $100 bill.

On the same day, PSP were called to a different Dollar General in Spring Township for a fake $100 bill being used at that store. Troopers learned that it was the same suspect using the counterfeit cash for items worth $21.75.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Selinsgrove.