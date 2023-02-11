COPLAY, LEIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Lehigh County man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Allentown.

Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin tells Eyewitness News the Allentown Police Department fatally shot 20-year-old Xavier Arnold, from Coplay, in a Friday night shootout.

The incident happened around 8:10 p.m. in the area of Eighth and Maple Street, officials say.

Investigators say none of their officers were injured during the incident.

One of the officers was apparently struck by a projectile that penetrated his uniform shirt and nicked his protective vest. Fortunately, the officer was not injured. Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin

Officers say they recovered a pistol and shell casings from Arnold following the shooting.

District Attorney Martin says the incident is under full investigation and the officers involved in the incident are placed on administrative leave until further notice.