HARFORD TWP., SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police report 20 pounds of marijuana was seized during a traffic stop on Interstate 81.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 28 around 11:50 a.m., troopers pulled over a Jeep Cherokee for traffic violations on I-81.

Police say while speaking with the driver, Shemar Dillon, 31, of Philadelphia, they saw “criminal activity” being conducted.

Troopers said Dillon gave them consent to search the car and as a result, 20 pounds of suspected marijuana was found in the trunk of the vehicle.

Dillon was taken to the Susquehanna County Jail on a $75,000 monetary bail.

State police are continuing to investigate the incident.