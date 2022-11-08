SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a man after investigators say he was selling and possessed multiple bags of heroin/fentanyl.

According to the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, on November 2, a confidential informant told investigators that Antwain Hutchinson, 51, of New Jersey, was selling glassine packets of heroin/fentanyl.

The confidential informant worked with investigators to set up a meeting with Hutchinson to buy a quantity of heroin/fentanyl, police said.

As stated in the affidavit, the informant picked up Hutchinson at a location, Hutchinson then drove the car and gave the informant a glassine bag of heroin/fentanyl with a stamp labeled “No Way Out.”

Detectives approached Hutchinson and took him into custody without incident removing him from the car.

Inside the car, police said they seized 20 glassine bags of suspected heroin/fentanyl that were on the floor and $1,020 that Hutchinson had on him.

Hutchinson has been charged with the manufacture, delivery, and possession of drugs and other related charges.