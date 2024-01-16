FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Within the first week of the new year, two vehicles struck the same home, 5 days apart.

According to the Franklin Township Police Department, on Thursday, January 4 around 6:15 p.m. a tractor-trailer struck a home at the cross streets of Long Run Road and Canal Street/Fairyland Road.

Police say the truck hit the home while attempting to turn from Long Run Road onto Canal Street, even though Long Run Road has been closed to tractor-trailers for several years.

Law enforcement says although there are signs and police enforcement, tractor-trailer drivers continue to use the banned road, despite all of the warnings.

According to police, the driver of the tractor-trailer, 33-year-old Ryan Lamar Williams, of Vine Grove, Kentucky, said he was unaware he had even struck the home.

Investigators say Williams faces a misdemeanor charge of accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property and related summary offenses.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Williams on February 21 at 8:45 a.m.

28/22 News reported another tractor-trailer that struck the same home just 5 days later on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, around 12:08 p.m.

Police say a tractor-trailer struck the same residence while again attempting to turn from Long Run Road onto Canal Street despite the signs and warning that trucks aren’t allowed to travel the road.

According to law enforcement, 62-year-old Jean Robert Dorsainvil of Hallandale, Florida, stated that he was just following his GPS and was he didn’t know he even struck the home until he saw a man behind him waving his arms.

Homeowner, Jason Eidem has owned the house on the corner of Long Run Road and Canal Street for about 8 years and he says his home has been struck at least 50 times.

Eidem claims he fully expects it to happen again as well.

As a result of the investigation, Dorsainvil was arraigned on charges of accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, and related summary offenses.

Dorsainvil was released after posting $1000 bail as he awaits a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday, January 24 at 9:00 a.m.