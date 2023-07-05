SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people accused of taking part in a national artwork and sports memorabilia theft ring were in court Wednesday.

They were in federal court in Scranton, that’s where plea hearings were held Wednesday at the federal courthouse in Scranton for the brother-sister duo arrested for art theft.

Thomas and Dawn Trotta are two of nine individuals who are being charged with committing theft of major artwork, concealment, or disposal of objects of cultural heritage, and interstate transportation of stolen property.

Thomas Trotta pled guilty to those charges Wednesday, he is on a supervised release until his sentence is officially determined.

Thomas has also agreed to full restitution.

Dawn Trotta’s hearing was sealed off to the public. She originally had the same counsel as her brother, but court officials say, after being read her rights, Dawn decided to seek new counsel possibly due to a conflict of interest.

She has not entered a plea.

Interim Executive Director of the Everhart Museum, Charles Barber, was also in court for Wednesday’s hearings.

Three other suspects have already pleaded guilty. Three others are awaiting their hearings and one suspect is still on the run.