EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA.

The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks.

LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state licensed by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

Counties included in this enforcement report are Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Northumberland, and Sullivan.

According to police, the following nine establishments were cited by the LCE, Williamsport District Enforcement Office in November of 2022, for serving alcohol to persons under 21 years of age:

Columbia County:

Scoreboard Sports Tavern in Bloomsburg

Lycoming County:

Holiday Inn Downtown in Williamsport

You can read the full list of citations below:

According to police, all charges will be brought before a judge and offenders can face penalties ranging from $50-$1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000 for more serious offenses.