EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — State police report that nearly 200 arrests for DUI were made over the Christmas holiday in Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania State Police released their annual Christmas holiday crash and enforcement report, which included 198 arrests of people who drove under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Over the three days, December 23-25, PSP investigated 404 crashes, where three individuals died, and 70 others were injured. Investigators noted alcohol was a factor in 36 crashes.

Troopers also issued:

1,036 speeding citations.

123 citations for failing to wear a seat belt.

22 citations for not securing children in safety seats.

Below you can find a comparison between this year’s and last year’s crash, enforcement data:

Table 1: Christmas Weekend Crash Data

Year Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes 2023 (3 days) 404 3 3 70 36 0 2022 (3 days) 661 5 7 113 36 2

Table 2: Christmas Weekend Enforcement Data

Year DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations 2023 (3 days) 198 1,036 22 123 2,853 2022 (3 days) 116 451 11 110 2,248

More information on the 2023 Christmas holiday crash and enforcement report, broken down by troop, is available.

With New Year’s Eve celebrations coming up, state police will once again be on the lookout for impaired, aggressive, and distracted drivers.

PSP reminds people to plan for a safe ride home, especially if your holiday plans involve alcohol.