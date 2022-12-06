NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have an 18-year-old in custody, they say used a pistol to threaten a man in Luzerne County.

On December 5 at 11:42 p.m., officers say they received a report of two males, one armed with a pistol and the other with a knife, threatening a caller in his home in the 200 block of East Green Street.

As police were responding to the scene, officers said they saw two males walking near the intersection of West Green Street and Maple Street.

Investigators say they approached the two males who were later identified as Raqeeb Uqdah, from Carbondale, and an unnamed juvenile.

Law enforcement said they searched Uqdah and found a loaded 9mm pistol with full metal jacket rounds in Uqdah’s possession. Officers also said the pistol had no serial numbers.

Police arrested Uqdah and transported the teen back to the station to be picked up by a guardian.

In an interview with police, officers said Uqdah told them he found the gun in an alleyway a few weeks prior.

Uqdah faces one count of prohibited possession of a firearm and one count of firearms not to be carried without a license.

Uqdah is currently being held in the Luzerne County Prison on a $7,500 cash bail.