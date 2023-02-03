EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in northeastern and central PA.

The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks.

LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state licensed by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

Counties included in this enforcement report are Carbon, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Lycoming, Snyder, and Tioga.

According to police, the following 18 establishments were cited by the LCE, Wilkes-Barre District Enforcement Office in January of 2022, for serving alcohol to persons under 21 years of age:

Carbon County:

Shree Gopinath in White Haven

Lackawana County:

Mendicino’s Pizza in Moscow

Riccardo’s Cafe in Dunmore

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar in Dickson City/Scranton

Luzerne County:

Shickshinny Beer & Deli in Shickshinny

Dale A. Fey Enterprises in Mountain Top

Cavanaugh’s Grille in Mountain Top

Anutanu in Nanticoke

Sunoco in Nescopeck

Friendly Food Mart in West Pittston

Peter’s Deli in Wilkes-Barre

Salem Beer and Deli in Berwick

Monroe County:

1836 Saloon in Marshalls Creek

Lycoming County:

JLP Bar & Grill in Muncy Valley

Hotel Kast in Williamsport

Riepstines Pub in Williamsport

Sheetz #442 in Linden

Tioga County:

Thin Line Tavern in Mansfield

You can read the full list of citations below:

According to police, all charges will be brought before a judge and offenders can face penalties ranging from $50-$1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000 for more serious offenses.