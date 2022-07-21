SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Law enforcement has officially charged Amir Williams with homicide after he was a suspect in an incident that left an 18-year-old teen dead with multiple stab wounds.

According to the Scranton Police Department, charges for Williams, 16, have been amended to include homicide after an investigation confirmed he stabbed Tyler Mckenna, 18, with the knife three times in the back, side, and four more times in the chest area.

The affidavit states, that on June 22 police were dispatched to West Olive Street for a large fight. Once officers arrived they said several suspects ran and a stab victim, later identified as Mckenna, was seen bleeding profusely. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital only several minutes after he arrived.

According to court documents, suspects from the fight fleed, one suspect was seen running on Harrington Avenue and was told to stop. The suspect, later identified as Amir Williams, stopped and appeared to have fresh blood on his pants, police say.

Investigators state video surveillance at the Geisinger Orthopedic Center shows footage showing the victim got into an altercation with Sheldon Datilus,16, when Williams approached with a knife in his hand.

Williams was then seen stabbing Mckenna a total of seven times causing wounds to his back, side, and chest, as stated in court papers.

Police say two other suspects, Datilus, and Nahsyeis Williams,17, was seen assaulting the victim after and during the stabbing.

Williams has been charged with homicide, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit assault, and recklessly endangering another person. He will be charged as an adult.

Datilus will be charged as a minor and Williams will be charged as an adult. Both are facing aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit assault, and recklessly endangering another person.