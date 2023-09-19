PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a crash where they say a 16-year-old faces DUI charges.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 20 around 11:00 a.m., troopers responded to Oak Grove Road in Pine Grove Township for a reported crash.

Through further investigation, police say they suspect the driver, a 16-year-old boy from Pine Grove, was operating under the influence of a controlled substance.

At this time the teen is facing DUI charges and state police are counting on investigating the crash further.