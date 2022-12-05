NEW MILFORD, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Over 300 bricks of heroin were found inside a car that was pulled over by troopers on Interstate 81, police say.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Friday around 8:30 a.m. troopers did a traffic stop on I-81 north in Susquehanna County on a car for tinted windows and registration violations.

Police say they say the driver, identified as Alexander Moronta, 32, of Ephrata, gave hints that criminal activity was happening.

Troopers said inside the trunk they found 306 bricks or 15,300 individual bags of suspected heroin.

Moronta was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute and other drug-related charges. He remains in the Susquehanna County Prison on $150,000 monetary bail.

State police are continuing to investigate.