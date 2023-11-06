DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 15-year-old boy is being charged for his alleged involvement in a Dunmore shooting that left two injured.

According to the Dunmore Borough of Police, officers responded to a reported stabbing in the 100 block of University Drive, Dunmore, at 3:00 a.m. on October 29.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy, told police the stabbing took place outside near Penn State Scranton at the Chestnut Apartment building where a large party was underway, officers stated.

While investigating the scene officers said they heard five gunshots near the apartment building. Police then found two victims, both 18-year-olds, who were shot and sent to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Through further investigation into surveillance videos from the surrounding areas, detectives were able to identify the suspect involved in the shooting as Angelo Morales, 15, of Scranton.

Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell stated in part regarding the incident;

Incidents involving juveniles and lethal violence have surged, causing deep concern

among residents, and law enforcement. This impact extends beyond the immediate victims and affects the safety and well-being of the citizens of Lackawanna County. The reasons behind the increased violence are complex and are influenced by socioeconomic factors, the proliferation of firearms on the streets, and increased gang activity involving our youth. We will continue to address this issue with the utmost urgency.” Mark Powell, Lacakwanna County District Attroney

Morales faces aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and firearms charges.

Police did not say if Morales had any connection to the stabbing incident that evening.