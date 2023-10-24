PORTER TWP., CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Troopers say during a traffic stop on Interstate 81 a man was found with 15 pounds of marijuana inside his car.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 11 around 12:45 p.m., troopers conducted a traffic stop on I-80 in Clinton County. Police say during the stop a request to search the car was denied by the driver, Jerich Magno, 29, of New York.

Eventually, a judge provided a search warrant for the vehicle and troopers stated in the cargo area of the car a cardboard box with 15 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana was seized.

Magno was taken to the Clinton County Correctional Facility where he was unable to post a $20,000 bail.