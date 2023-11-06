HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Multiple law enforcement agencies conducted a joint investigation resulting in 15 DUIs, and various other arrests and charges.

According to the Hazleton City Police Department, on Friday, November 3, police units, including Pennsylvania State Police, conducted a joint operation to stop the gang and gun violence in the Hazleton Area.

Through the course of the operation officers and troopers said they made contact with 303 people resulting in the following;

16 grams of methamphetamine seized

10 grams of crack cocaine seized

15 DUI’s

10 drug arrests

$1,522 of cash seized

Seven total arrest warrants served

Two residential search warrants

One firearm seized

Departments that assisted in the operation were Freeland Borough Police, West Hazleton Police, and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force.