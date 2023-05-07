WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Williamsport Bureau of Police announced the arrest of a 14-year-old they say shot at another juvenile and is being charged as an adult.

On May 6 around 3:55 p.m. in the 300 block of Rural Avenue in Williamsport, according to Crimewatch Williamsport, officers were called to a reported shooting involving kids.

Crimewatch Williamsport reports that officers found 14-year-old Keyon Cohick pointing a gun at another juvenile and firing multiple shots before attempting to leave the area.

No one was injured and officers were able to apprehend Cohick in Old Lycoming Township, according to Crimewatch Williamsport.

Court documents say Cohick was arrested and arraigned on May 6.

Cohick is being charged as an adult with criminal attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, and reckless endangerment of another person.

Cohick was denied bail by Magisterial District Judge Aaron S. Biichle and is being held in the Lycoming County Prison with a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 11.