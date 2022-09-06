STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police announced that 14 people were arrested between September 2 and September 5 as a result of a sobriety checkpoint.

According to state police, 11 people were arrested for driving under the influence, two people were arrested for being in possession of a controlled substance, and one person was arrested on a felony arrest warrant.

Officials also said five people were interviewed and released after passing a field sobriety test.

Investigators said 36 traffic citations were issued as well as 34 warnings.