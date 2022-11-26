MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced 13 people were arrested over the course of their field sobriety checkpoint in Monroe County.

Officials said Troop N in Stroudsburg conducted a DUI checkpoint from 11/23 to 11/27 that led to the arrest of 10 people for allegedly driving under the influence.

Troopers also said two drivers were arrested for the alleged possession of a controlled substance; additionally, troopers said they arrested a fugitive with an active warrant.

State police said they issued 34 traffic citations and 18 written warnings for vehicle code violations.