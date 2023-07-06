EYEYWTINESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police made over 500 arrests for driving under the influence and investigated over 600 crashes during the five-day 4th of July weekend.
According to state police, troopers investigated 668 vehicle crashes resulting in three fatalities and 194 injuries during the Independence Day travel period, that ran from June 30-July 4.
Police say alcohol was a factor in 59 of the non-fatal crashes and 505 people were arrested for driving under the influence across the state.
Troopers issued 23,738 total traffic citations including 845 individuals for not wearing seat belts and 210 tickets to people for failing to secure children in safety seats.
Troop P, which covers the area of the northern half of Luzerne County and all the counties of Bradford, Sullivan, and Wyoming had the following results over the weekend:
- 15 vehicle crashes with six injuries and no fatalities
- 12 people were arrested for drunken driving
- 280 speeding citations
- three for failing to secure children in safety seats
- 61 citations for seat belt violations
- 14 seat belt warnings
- 598 other citations
Below you can find a table configuring the statistics from last year’s 4th of July weekend and this year’s.
Table 1: Independence Day Weekend Crash Statistics
|Year
|Total Crashes
|Fatal Crashes
|People Killed
|People Injured
|Alcohol-Related Crashes
|Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes
|2023 (5 days)
|668
|3
|3
|194
|59
|0
|2022 (4 days)
|649
|4
|4
|170
|52
|0
Table 2: Independence Day Weekend Enforcement Statistics
|Year
|DUI Arrests
|Speeding Citations
|Child Seat Citations
|Seat Belt Citations
|Other Citations
|2023 (5 days)
|505
|7,929
|210
|845
|14,754
|2022 (4 days)
|515
|8,769
|297
|986
|14,257
PSP states these statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.