EYEYWTINESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police made over 500 arrests for driving under the influence and investigated over 600 crashes during the five-day 4th of July weekend.

According to state police, troopers investigated 668 vehicle crashes resulting in three fatalities and 194 injuries during the Independence Day travel period, that ran from June 30-July 4.

Police say alcohol was a factor in 59 of the non-fatal crashes and 505 people were arrested for driving under the influence across the state.

Troopers issued 23,738 total traffic citations including 845 individuals for not wearing seat belts and 210 tickets to people for failing to secure children in safety seats.

Troop P, which covers the area of the northern half of Luzerne County and all the counties of Bradford, Sullivan, and Wyoming had the following results over the weekend:

15 vehicle crashes with six injuries and no fatalities

12 people were arrested for drunken driving

280 speeding citations three for failing to secure children in safety seats

61 citations for seat belt violations 14 seat belt warnings

598 other citations

Below you can find a table configuring the statistics from last year’s 4th of July weekend and this year’s.

Table 1: Independence Day Weekend Crash Statistics

Year Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes 2023 (5 days) 668 3 3 194 59 0 2022 (4 days) 649 4 4 170 52 0

Table 2: Independence Day Weekend Enforcement Statistics

Year DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations 2023 (5 days) 505 7,929 210 845 14,754 2022 (4 days) 515 8,769 297 986 14,257

PSP states these statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.