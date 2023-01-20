GREAT BEND TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say was found driving under the influence with 11 grams of meth, and other drugs inside her car.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 27 around 1:30 a.m., troopers pulled over a green Jeep Liberty driving along Route 11 in Susquehanna County.

Troopers said they determined the 46-year-old woman from New Milford, was driving under the influence of drugs.

A search warrant was issued on the car and police seized 11 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, and other related drug paraphernalia.

Charges were filed against the woman through the district court.