LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged 11 people for allegedly selling drugs at the 2023 Elements Festival in Monroe County.

Investigators say they determined the Elements Festival had a large number of people who use narcotics and had local and out-of-state drug dealers in attendance.

The 2023 Elements Festival took place from August 11 through August 14 and on the first day of the festival officers said they were dispatched for a drug overdose.

The Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department said during August 11 and August 12 investigators arrested the following people who were allegedly selling drugs to attendees:

William Stanley, 46 years old from Wilkes Barre Illegal sale of LSD and possession with intent to deliver LSD Bail set at $20,000.

William Wheeler, 26 years old from Satelite Beach Florida Illegal delivery and Possession with Intent to Deliver Molly/MDA and Ketamine- Bail set at $20,000

Paul Benjamin, 34 years old from Auburn New Hampshire Illegal sale of Psilocybin mushrooms and Possession with intent to deliver Psilocybin mushrooms Bail set at $20,000

Mason Osborn, 26 years old from Palm Harbor Florida Illegal sale of Cocaine, Ketamine, and Psilocybin mushrooms Bail set at $100,000 bail

Camryn Marchese, 23 years old from Bradenton Florida – Conspiracy to the illegal sale of Cocaine, Ketamine, and Psilocybin mushrooms Bail set at $100,000 bail

– Mitchell Conley, 31 years old from Yorktown Virginia Possession of Cocaine, Ketamine, LSD, psilocybin mushrooms Bail set at $5,000

Jennifer Johnstone, 23 years old from New York, NY Possession of psilocybin mushrooms

Katarina Kinslow, 23 years old from Media Pennsylvania Possession of MDMA/ecstasy

Jacob Jackson, 25 years old from Morrisville Pennsylvania Possession of Molly/MDA, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, and nitrous oxide

Mateen Tabatabaei, 24 years old from Newton Massachusetts Possession with intent to Deliver powder and liquid forms of Ketamine, Psilocybin mushrooms, Adderal, Marijuana, THC waxes and capsules, and edibles, as well as several yet unidentified pills and powder, substances- Bail set at $50,000

Luis Yanez Lobo, 23 years old from Kissimmee Florida Possession of marijuana and cocaine



Top Row (left to right): Mason Osborn, Luis Yanez Lobo, William Wheeler, William Stanley

Bottom Row (left to right): Mitchell Conley, Paul Benjamin, Camryn Marchese

According to Pocono Moutain Regional Police, officers responded to several overdoses at the Elements Festival 2022 that later led to arrests. The arrests made in 2022 led to a further investigation into dealers selling drugs to those who overdosed.

Police said due to the number of drugs entering this event law enforcement put together a proactive approach involving Pennsylvania State Police, Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, Monroe County Drug Task Force, and local police for the 2023 Elements Festival.

Officers seized:

Cocaine

Ketamine

Amphetamine pills

Molly/MDA

Ecstasy/MDMA

Marijuana

Over $20,000

Several vehicles

The arrest of Osborn and Marchese led to search warrants for their tents and vehicle leading to additional charges. Osborn’s bail went from $50,000 to $100,000 and Marchese’s bail was raised from $1,000 to $100,000.

Throughout the festival, officials stated security searched and seized numerous amounts of drugs, digital scales, and baggies from attendees.