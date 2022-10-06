EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced 11 people are being charged with animal cruelty for alleged inhumane treatment of turkeys at seven farms across central and southeastern PA.

According to PSP, criminal complaints filed by animal cruelty detectives accuse the defendants of kicking, stomping, and beating turkeys at farms in Chester, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Perry, and Union counties.

As stated in the release, the defendants were employed by Plainville Farms to capture and crate turkeys destined for food processing plants.

The investigation began in August of 2021 when a PETA employee witnessed the actions done by the turkey catchers.

The 11 people accused of animal cruelty are as follows:

Bryce P. Washington, 26

Miguel Turi Cantellano, 65

Juan Turi Baeza, 37

Jason K. Turner, 22

Bryiant O. Perez-Paez, 40

Francisco M. Lebron-Cruz, 39

Jose E. Turi Baeza, 29

Kevin L. Wagaman, 49

Mitchell E. Buckley, 23

Christopher S. McArdle, 37

Joseph Nunez Rosario, 41

State police say there is another person involved who has not been identified at this time.

Charges include six felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, 76 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty, and 57 related summary offenses.