EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say 11 people were arrested as a result of DUI checkpoints set over the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, over the 2022 Thanksgiving Holiday weekend in Lycoming County DUI checkpoints were set. As a result, 11 DUI arrests along with multiple summary traffic citations were made.

Police say four of the 11 were a result of the DUI checkpoints. Five of the 11 were DUI arrests made during the rove/patrol details.

PSP notes two of the DUI arrests were made as the result of car crashes that occurred over the weekend.