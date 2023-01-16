WINDHAM TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for information regarding a Bradford County home burglary where over $12,000 worth of items were reported stolen.

According to PSP Towanda, troopers responded to a home on Battle Creek Road in Windham Township for a report of a burglary that occurred between midnight on December 10 and 9:12 a.m., on January 10.

State police say the items reportedly stolen include:

A TSB 171SC, 17-foot Bass Fishing Boat with motor, valued at around $10,000;

A DRI DOC, Black Boat Trailer, valued at around $2,000;

A cuckoo clock, valued at around $700.

The total estimated value of the items taken is around $12,700.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Towanda at 570-265-2186.