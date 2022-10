NEWTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a case involving an unknown person taking out a $100,000 loan in someone else’s name.

Officials say the unknown person used a 49-year-old Clarks Summit man’s name to take out a $100,000 PayPal loan.

State police said they received the report on October 20.

There are no suspects identified at this time.