EAST UNION TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating an incident where a truck was stolen, containing $10,000 worth of Hefty garbage bags.

According to the East Union Township Police, around 9:45 p.m., Sunday, officers received a report that a truck and trailer were stolen from an industrial park on Green Mountain Road.

Police say a Kalmar Ottawa truck tractor was stolen from the property that contained Hefty 42-gallon contractor bags.

Through further investigation, officers discovered the suspect left the truck, stole eight pallets worth of product valued at $10,000, and loaded it into a different box truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Union Township Police at 570-384-5829.