HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man after they say a traffic stop resulted in 100 packets of fentanyl, 14 bags of crack, and various other drugs being seized.

According to the Hazleton City Police Department, on Tuesday officers were conducting surveillance on Marcos Brito-Martinez for suspicion of illegal drug activity.

Police say they pulled over Brito-Martinez’s car and was detained during the investigation. Inside the car detectives said they seized the following:

100 white glassine packets of suspected fentanyl

14 baggies of crack/cocaine

Nine oxycodone pills

$696 in cash

Brito-Martinez has been charged with possession with intent to deliver drugs, and resisting arrest. He was unable to post the $50,000 straight bail and remains in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.