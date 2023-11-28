MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police conducted sobriety checkpoints over Thanksgiving weekend, resulting in 10 people’s arrest for various DUI violations.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, from November 22-25, troopers conducted DUI checkpoints on various roadways in Monroe County. The checkpoints resulted in 10 driver’s arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance.

On November 24 around 1:00 a.m., troopers pulled over a 20-year-old driver from Philadelphia that resulted in her arrest for driving under the influence.

Later around 8:30 p.m. troopers responded to a crash on Laurel Run Road in Price Township and discovered a 40-year-old man from New Jersey was driving while under the influence of a controlled substance.

Then on November 25 around 12:30 a.m., troopers said they pulled over a car being driven by a 25-year-old woman from Albrightsville. Troopers stated they found the woman to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance after failing a field sobriety test.

PSP notes 60 traffic citations were issued along with 42 written warnings for violations.

State police say the goal of a sobriety checkpoint is to reduce the number of alcohol and drug-related fatal and serious crashes, along with reducing the number of DUI drivers on Pennsylvania highways.