TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man they say was found with one pound of heroin mixed with khat during an I-80 traffic stop.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday troopers pulled over a truck on Interstate 80 in Tobyhanna Township for code violations.

Police say during the stop the driver, a 35-year-old man from Minnesota, showed signs of drug use, and a test was done deeming him under the influence of narcotics.

PSP then issued a search and found around one pound of khat/heroin mixture hidden in the truck.

The driver was arrested and taken to the Monroe County Correctional Facility.

He has been charged with delivery, manufacture, or possession of a controlled substance, other drug-related charges, and traffic violations. His bail was set at $25,000.