WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is facing 29 charges after state police say a traffic stop found him with various drugs inside a rented car.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, on April 28 around 4:00 p.m., troopers pulled over a car on North Washington Street in Wilkes-Barre for code violations.
State police learned the car was a rental from E-Z Car and Truck Rental and rented by Taiseir Thompkins, 40, of West Pittston, who was in the front passenger seat.
A search of the car was executed and troopers say they seized the following from inside a bag in front of Thompkins:
- $1,978 in cash
- Two clear plastic bags stamped “Superstar” with suspected mushrooms
- Two bags with suspected methamphetamine
- Two bags with suspected crack cocaine
- One bag with a tan powdery substance
- One bag with a dark substance
- Digital scale
Police note all drugs listed were divided into distributed amounts. Thompkins has been charged with 29 drug-related charges for the incident.