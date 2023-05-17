WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is facing 29 charges after state police say a traffic stop found him with various drugs inside a rented car.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on April 28 around 4:00 p.m., troopers pulled over a car on North Washington Street in Wilkes-Barre for code violations.

State police learned the car was a rental from E-Z Car and Truck Rental and rented by Taiseir Thompkins, 40, of West Pittston, who was in the front passenger seat.

A search of the car was executed and troopers say they seized the following from inside a bag in front of Thompkins:

$1,978 in cash

Two clear plastic bags stamped “Superstar” with suspected mushrooms

Two bags with suspected methamphetamine

Two bags with suspected crack cocaine

One bag with a tan powdery substance

One bag with a dark substance

Digital scale

Police note all drugs listed were divided into distributed amounts. Thompkins has been charged with 29 drug-related charges for the incident.