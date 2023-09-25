COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a traffic stop on a rental car resulted in two gallon-size ziplock bags filled with meth being seized.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 11 around 11:40 p.m., troopers conducted a traffic stop for numerous violations.

Police say during the stop “factors of criminal tradecraft” were seen. However, consent to search the rental car was denied by both the driver and the passenger, Daquan Graves, 30, and Zachary Brewster, 29, both of Ithaca.

A K9 was requested to the scene and they alerted troopers to illegal narcotics in the car, PSP stated. A search warrant was issued and troopers said they found two gallon-size ziplock bags containing methamphetamine weighing 1.75 lbs in the spare tire section of the trunk.

The two men were taken to the Monroe County Correctional Facility and bail was set at $40,000.