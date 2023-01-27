TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for two people who they say stole $1,300 from a store at the Crossing Outlets in Monroe County.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department, the two people pictured below are suspects in a retail theft at the North Face store in the outlets.

Pocono Township Police Department

On January 15 police say the two entered the store and took $1,300 worth of clothing.

Anyone with information regarding the identification of the two is asked to contact Officer Chiusano at 570-629-7200.