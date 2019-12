Crews are working to repair a 14-inch water main that broke along Milwaukee Avenue in Old Forge.

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. (WBRE / WYOU) – Crews are working to repair a 14-inch water main along Milwaukee Avenue in Old Forge.

The break is impacting about 140 customers as of Friday morning.

A big chunk of the shoulder is opened up along Milwaukee Avenue in Old Forge, the site of a water main break Friday.

About 140 customers are without water while repairs continue.

A spokesperson for Pennsylvania American Water says there is not an estimate for when repairs will be completed yet.

