SCOTT TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire broke out around 5:30 p.m. in Scott Township at the Maid-Rite Steak Company on Montdale Road.

Crews tell Eyewitness News that the fire is a fully involved structure fire, there is currently no word on what started the fire.

The building was evacuated and everyone made it out safely.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will continue to update you as information becomes available.