Crews work to extinguish smoky Scranton house fire

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A structure fire on 19th Avenue in Scranton was reported just before 10:30 on Monday morning.

Eyewitness News has been told that everyone got out of the home safe, but the Scranton fire chief says one firefighter has been injured and sent to hospital. He says, the injuries are non-life-threatening.

Upon arrival, firefighters were attacking the fire from inside, but conditions got worse so Chief John Judge says they evacuated the building.

The fire is now under control, but they are working there way around the house to ensure there is nothing else burning.

Judge says it was a difficult fire and commends the 25 firefighters working on the scene.

The Fire marshal is on scene to determine cause. The Red Cross is assisting and says at this time they are unsure how many people are displaced.