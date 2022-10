MADISONVILLE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews worked on a garage fire in Lackawanna County Monday morning.

Crews tell Eyewitness News the call came in around 10:55 a.m. for a garage fire on Hass Pond Raod in Madisonville.

According to firefighters, the fire took roughly an hour to knock down. There was road work detouring crews from the fire causing delaying their arrival.

There is no cause of the fire at this time and it is unclear if the fire will be investigated.