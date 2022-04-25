SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews are set to begin repairs on the retaining wall on Biden Street just off the Biden Expressway near the Radisson Hotel.

The work began Monday morning around 8:00 as crews set up the cones for the new traffic pattern. According to PennDOT, only the right inbound lane will be closed. Traffic coming into the city will be able to use both lanes.

The lane will be closed Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The project is estimated to take between two and three weeks.

For information on traffic and road closures visit 511PA.com.