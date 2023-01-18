WAYNE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Wednesday, crews responded to a fire that broke out in Wayne County.

According to officials, the Schuylkill County Fire Department and other units were dispatched around 11:08 a.m. to combat a fire on the 200 block of Kiehner Road.

No injuries were reported and crews were on the scene fighting the flames as of 4:21 p.m.

Crews said the fire was declared a second-alarm fire and firefighters conducted an exterior attack as a defensive measure from the flames.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will provide updates as they become available.