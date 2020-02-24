Crews spend hours battling row home fire

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Fire crews spent hours Monday morning battling a row home fire in Shamokin.

Firefighters from multiple counties responded to the 600 block of Bear Valley Avenue around 4:00 am.

A member of the Elysburg fire Department — which was stationed in the city on standby — confirmed crews were still on scene as of 8:00 am., but the fire was “under control.”

There is no word on any injuries or on how many people lived in the home. It is also unclear whether the initial fire spread to other connected row homes.

