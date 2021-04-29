Crews spend day cleaning damage from Wednesday’s storm

DALTON, LACAKWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Crews spent Thursday cleaning and restoring power after a quick-moving storm swept through the region Wednesday night.

Downed trees and utility poles left thousands of people without power from Lycoming to Lackawanna Counties. In Dalton, businesses and residents had intermittent power as the storm moved through. Just half a mile west, the storm hit harder.

Debris was still scattered across Thomas Street on Thursday where generators had to be used as crews worked to restore power.

William Ahlers, a Dalton resident said a tree limb fell and pulled the service line off his home.

“Heard the rain start and the power went out and so we were immediately in the dark,” Ahlers said.

That tree limb was just one of the culprits behind 10,000 customers in PPL Electric Utility’s service area losing power.

“We were able to bring in additional resources to help and assist so we could begin full restoration for all of our customers,” Regional Affairs Directors Jane George said.

Some areas were hit harder than others, resulting in power outages that lasted a couple hours for some and much longer for others.

“We do have a comprehensive line clearing program… and investments in more storm resistant poles and wires that have really helped to reduce storm-related outages,” George said.

Sometimes preparation does not win against storms, however. A tree brought down wires on West Main Street in Dalton.

“The wind was heavy, it didn’t seem that terrible, but obviously it was very windy,” Ahlers said.

As of Thursday afternoon, more than 300 PPL customers were still without power in Lackawanna and Wyoming Counties.