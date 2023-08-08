POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews closed down a road in Pottsville Tuesday evening in an active incident.

Details are limited at this time, however, officials confirmed with 28/22 News that the Pottsville Fire Department is on the scene for an active incident.

The streets are being blocked off at this time and crews were first on scene around 6:30 p.m.

The nature of the incident is not known, but there are several first responders, fire, and police in the area.

This is a developing story and 28/22 News will provide more information as it becomes available.