NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania American Water crews were dealing with a broken water main in Luzerne County Sunday evening.

28/22 News stopped by the site of the six-inch broken pipe Sunday morning in Nanticoke.

Pennsylvania American Water said the break is located along West Church Street between South Hanover and Fairchild Streets and impacts roughly 200 customers.

Crews were forced to close the road to all traffic until the repairs are completed.

A tanker was set up by Pennsylvania American Water in the parking lot of Nanticoke Fitness Center and customers need to bring their own jugs.

At about 7:00 p.m., a representative from Pennsylvania American Water told 28/22 News the repairs were complete and service was being restored to customers.