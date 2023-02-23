WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A large hospital in Lycoming County was without power Thursday evening.

The UPMC Williamsport Hospital experienced a power outage just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening.

PPL was called to the scene and power has been restored. There is no word on what caused the outage.

Multiple emergency crews were stationed outside the hospital ready to provide assistance if needed.

Hospital officials say crews worked as fast as possible to ensure the safety of everyone in the hospital. Some members of the hospital staff were called back to the facility to care for the patients.

This is a developing story and we will have more information when it is made available.