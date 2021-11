RUSH TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews are responding to a fire that has broken out at a factory in Schuylkill County.

According to Hometown Volunteer Fire Company #1, the fire was reported around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning at the Highwood USA.

The blaze is currently being labeled as a 3rd alarm fire.

There has been no word on injuries at this time.

This is a developing story, we will have more information on it as it becomes available.