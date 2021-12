WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Around 7:30 Monday morning, a garbage truck operator noticed his truck was on fire.

The driver, who was driving A Green For Life Environmental truck, noticed his truck was on fire in the area of Northampton Street and South Franklin Street.





The driver said after he noticed the fire he followed company protocol and dumped what was in the truck in a nearby lot.

Wilkes-Barre Fire Department was able to completely extinguish the fire.