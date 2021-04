GIRARDVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Crews responded to a two-alarm fire in Girardville around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the row of townhomes on the 200 block of A Street. Two households — five people — are now displaced. A third home received smoke damage.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported.