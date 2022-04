WILKES BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews have responded to a working structure fire that broke out around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The Luzerne County 911 Communications Center says the fire broke out in the 300 block of North Washington Street.







Crews are currently working to get the smoke and flames extinguished.

This is an ongoing incident and Eyewitness News will keep you updated as we learn more.