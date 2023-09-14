SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The sound of an explosion in Great Bend spurred crews into action in Susquehanna County.

Thursday night, the Great Bend Hose Company announced they were called for a reported auto alarm. Upon arriving on the scene, crews said they found a pool of oil coming from the elevator control room of the building.

Residents of the building told responding crews they heard an explosion and the elevators for the building stopped working according to the hose company.

Officials said there were no reported injuries and the Great Bend Hose Company reported the incident was “just a big mess.”

This is a developing story and 28/22 News will provide more information as it becomes available.