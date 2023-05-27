SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Crews battled a fire at a home in Luzerne County.

According to our media partners at Times Leader who spoke with Swoyerville Fire Captain Sherrill, a second alarm fire broke out around 8:00 p.m. on Birch Drive in Swoyersville.

Captain Sherrill says no one was home at the time of the fire and reported there were no injuries.

The Swoyersvile fire captain mentions the fire was coming from the back of the house and the roof.

Captain Sherrill notes the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Eyewitness News will keep you updated as more news becomes available to us.